Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly in NKY Counties in March

Unemployment rates fell in 81 Kentucky counties between March 2020 and March 2021, rose in 31, and stayed the same in eight counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The state's unemployment rate for March 2021 was 5%, down from 5.1% in February, and up from 4.9% in March of 2020.



Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3.8% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

NKY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES:

NKY 8-COUNTY REGION (as designated by the state):

4.5% in March 2021

4.6% in February 2021

4% in March 2020

KENTON

4.6% in March 2021

4.8% in February 2021

4% in March 2020

BOONE

4.2% in March 2021

4.2% in February 2021

3.8% in March 2020

CAMPBELL

4.4% in March 2021

4.5% in February 2021

3.9% in March 2020

GRANT

5% in March 2021

5.5% in February 2021

4.7% in March 2020

PENDLETON

4.5% in March 2021

4.6% in February 2021

4.8% in March 2020

