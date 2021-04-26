Gateway, UofL Program Aims to Strengthen Apprenticeship Opportunities in NKY

Gateway Community & Technical College is the sub-recipient of the University of Louisville’s Modern Apprenticeship Pathways to Success Program (MAPS) grant.

The UofL MAPS program is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s “Apprenticeships: Closing the Skills Gap” initiative and was funded at nearly $4 million.

This Department of Labor-sponsored initiative is designed to build a program that will prepare students for the ever-evolving, technology-enabled “jobs of tomorrow” and advance the economic well-being and global competitiveness of the workforce, a news release said.

As an academic partner in this initiative, Gateway will help MAPS create transfer opportunities for associate degree apprenticeship students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree with UofL and connect with underrepresented minority students as well as those who are, have been, or depend on, a member of the military.​

“We are excited to partner with Gateway on our joint effort to advance earn-to-learn approaches that will support our learners in the Commonwealth and the surrounding region,” said principal investigator Dr. Jeffrey Sun, of the UofL College of Education and Human Development. “These apprenticeships will equip people entering the workforce with the skills needed to succeed in high-demand careers.”

Gateway will provide wrap-around services to support students’ needs and help ensure their success while completing their apprenticeships. Pathways are targeted in the advanced manufacturing sector with a focus on high skilled areas of growth for the future. These pathways include computerized manufacturing, integrated manufacturing, electrical technology, industrial maintenance technology, welding, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with UofL to create seamless pathways to continued growth, professionally and academically, for students in our region,” said Christi Godman, Associate Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Gateway. “Our mission at Gateway is to remove barriers to access for students and this certainly allows us to open even more doors to opportunity for our community.”

-Staff report