Burlington Man Charged with Rape of Child

A Burlington man was arrested and charged in the rape of an 11-year old child.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Justin Radcliff, 34, is charged with one count of first degree rape of a victim under 12.

The sheriff's office said that it received a report on Friday about the alleged rape.

According to the sheriff's office, Radcliff made admissions regarding the allegation, and said that he knew the victim and tried to convince the victim not to tell anyone.

Radcliff is being held on the felony charge in the Boone County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

-Staff report