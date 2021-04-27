Campbell Co. Native, NKU Grad Named Director of State Commission

The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) named Matt Frey as executive director.

The Campbell County native and Northern Kentucky University graduate will lead the commission which serves to evaluate and develop plans to improve financial literacy in Kentucky and also provides support to educators teaching the subject across the state.

“Financial literacy is a passion of mine and I am excited to share this interest with Matt. When I championed the bill that formed KFEC, I knew this Commission would need a leader with strong knowledge of the importance of financial literacy to Kentuckians,” State Treasurer Allison Ball said. “I look forward to working with Matt in making the Commission a success.”

Frey, who earned a master's degree from George Washington University, most recently served as a graduate research assistant at the Global Financial Literacy Center based at that Washington, D.C. university.

Frey has spent his academic and professional career researching best practices and the impact of financial literacy on individuals and communities, a news release said.

“Financial literacy improves financial well-being and helps Kentuckians of all backgrounds navigate our complex financial world.” Frey said. “Financial education is invaluable, and I am thrilled to be able to lead the KFEC along with the state's many resources such as the credit unions, banks, universities, school districts, and financial education providers."

“Starting with the freshman class of 2020-2021, every high school student in the Commonwealth is required to complete a financial literacy program before graduation. This is great for our Kentuckians, and NKU is focused on keeping the momentum going through the personal finance education programs we offer,” said Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile/US Bank College of Business at Northern Kentucky University. “We are delighted to see that one of our own alumni, Matt Frey, is leading this important work for the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission. Matt’s appointment underscores that NKU will continue to nurture the growth and financial well-being of future generations.”

The commission has six target categories: Kentuckians with disabilities, aging Kentuckians, state employees, low-income families, students, and veterans and military personnel.

