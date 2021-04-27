COVID-19: 716 New Cases in Ky., 51 in NKY

Kentucky added 716 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 51 across five Northern Kentucky counties, most of which were in Boone Co.

A 77-year old Kenton Co. woman was among the 10 deaths reported statewide on Tuesday.

There were 30 new cases in Boone Co., 10 in Kenton Co., 5 in Pendleton Co., 4 in Grant Co., and 2 in Campbell Co.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be available to all adults in the state and Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday that there have been more than 1.7 million residents to have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Two vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, require two shots spaced several weeks apart, while one from Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

The governor has set a goal of 2.5 million vaccinations in order to ease more COVID-related restrictions on gatherings.

“Every day, we get a step closer to reaching the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and ending this pandemic once and for all,” said Beshear. “There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”

The state's positivity rate is currently 3.17%.

There are currently 397 people hospitalized across the state including 103 in intensive care units and 41 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local incidence rate which is calculated by the average number of daily positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over seven days