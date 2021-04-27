Covington Police Lt. to Retire, Two Others Being Promoted

Two veteran Covington police officers are being promoted to fill spots opened with the pending retirement of a long-time lieutenant.

The city commission on Tuesday night is expected to

Accept the retirement of Lt. Jon Mangus, the third-shift commander, as of April 30.

Promote Sgt. Jennifer Rudolph to lieutenant.

Promote Officer Robert Fain to sergeant.

Lt. Mangus joined Covington Police in December 2004 and has served as a detective and SWAT negotiator.

“He’s been a valued member of a management team,” Police Chief Rob Nader said. “We will miss his positive outlook and his energy, especially when it came to finding ways we could provide better service to the community. There is no doubt that he will continue this energy into whatever he does next, and we wish him the best.”

The promotions of Rudolph and Fain are effective May 1.

Chief Nader said that they hold the top position to be promoted to the next rank on the Police Promotional Eligibility List assembled by the Board of Examiners for Police and Firefighters.

About the officers:

Sgt. Jennifer Rudolph has been with Covington Police for 18 years and a sergeant for six years, where she currently oversees administration and training. She is a crisis negotiator on the SWAT team and the LGBTQ liaison for the department and is certified by the Force Science Institute.

Rudolph has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mountain State University, and she completed the Administrative Officer’s Course at the Southern Police Institute.

She has served on the executive board of the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network for 15 years and currently serves as treasurer. She previously was a regional representative, secretary, and president.

Officer Robert Fain has been with Covington Police for 16 years and has served on the Bike Patrol, as a Field Training Officer, and in the Criminal Investigations Bureau as a DART detective.

Fain has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Anderson University in Indiana.

-Staff report