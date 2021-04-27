How NKY High Schools Rank on Latest US News List

U.S. News released its annual Best High Schools list, an evaluation and ranking of every public high school in the country.

The magazine ranked schools nationally, by state, and within metro areas.

Some Northern Kentucky high schools ranked highly while others did not fare as well.

"The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions," the publication said.

U.S. News summed schools' scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics. The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings.

The six indicators and their percentage for consideration were college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

To see the full methodology, click here.

To see the full Kentucky list, click here.

To see the full Greater Cincinnati list, click here.

The following is the order in which Northern Kentucky schools ranked, followed by total score (on a scale of 100), rank in Kentucky (out of 377), and rank in Cincinnati metro (out of 119). Note that schools that scored below 25 had their scores concealed so that U.S. News could protect the actual numbers of those who ranked in the lowest quarter percentiles.

Beechwood 98.51, #2 in Kentucky, #4 in Cincinnati Metro

Highlands 97.64, #4 in Kentucky, #6 in Cincinnati Metro

Campbell Co. 92.4, #16 in Kentucky, #14 in Cincinnati Metro

Ryle 90.62, #20 in Kentucky, #15 in Cincinnati Metro

Dixie Heights 87.52, #27 in Kentucky, #20 in Cincinnati Metro

Cooper 83.52, #39 in Kentucky, #25 in Cincinnati Metro

Conner 80.6, #46 in Kentucky, #31 in Cincinnati Metro

Simon Kenton 78.04, #50 in Kentucky, #34 in Cincinnati Metro

Boone Co. 68.27, #70 in Kentucky, #40 in Cincinnati Metro

Lloyd 55.51, #109 in Kentucky, #49 in Cincinnati Metro

Scott, 55.47, #110 in Kentucky, #50 in Cincinnati Metro

Walton-Verona 52.96, #117 in Kentucky, #53 in Cincinnati Metro

Ludlow 49.15, #131 in Kentucky, #59 in Cincinnati Metro

Bellevue 39.48, #147 in Kentucky, #65 in Cincinnati Metro

Grant Co. 35.46, #155 in Kentucky, #68 in Cincinnati Metro

Pendleton Co. 34.68, #159 in Kentucky, #69 in Cincinnati Metro

Holmes 25.12, #181 in Kentucky, #78 in Cincinnati Metro

Dayton >25, #182-226 in Kentucky, 79-101 in Cincinnati Metro

Newport >25, #182-226 in Kentucky, 79-101 in Cincinnati Metro

Williamstown >25, #182-226 in Kentucky, 79-101 in Cincinnati Metro

-Staff report

Photo: Beechwood High School