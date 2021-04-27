Point/Arc Opens New Residential Home in Independence

The Point/Arc, the Covington-based nonprofit that assists individuals with developmental disabilities, announced its fifteenth residential home on Sunday.

The Sendelbach Home is located in Independence.

Mayor Chris Reinersman and Father Tom Robbins of Holy Cross High School joined the Point officials in cutting the ribbon.

“The Point/Arc provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD),” said Judi Gerding, president of The Point/Arc. “We want our clients to reach their highest potential, not only educationally, but socially, vocationally and of course, residentially.

“This dedication certainly reflects our mission,” she said.

The Sendelbach family – Kay and Larry – first approached Gerding to secure a permanent residence for their 49-year-old daughter with special needs, Michelle, said Terri Angel, a nurse and executive director of the facility.

“That was about two years ago,” she said.

The Point/Arc eventually purchased the home located at 4885 Far Hills Drive in July.

“We’re happy to provide this opportunity to the Sendelbach family and, at the same time service Michelle,” Angel said.

“This is truly a blessing, as well as a relief to know our Michelle will be taken care of and in good hands,” said Larry Sendelbach.

The Sendelbach Home will have a total of three roommates, including Michelle, and the Point/Arc residents in the home seven days a week.

-Staff report

Photo: Left-to-right: Larry Sendelbach, Mayor Chris Reinersman, Kay Sendelbach and Michelle (Cora Angel/provided)