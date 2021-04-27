Spectrum Hiring 200 for Florence Outbound Sales Call Center

Spectrum announced Tuesday that it is hiring 200 outbound sales representatives at its Florence center over the next several months.

The positions are responsible for handling outbound calls to potential customers for internet, TV, mobile, and other services across the company's 41-state service area.

The positions are full-time and offer paid training at $20 per hour with commission and incentive opportunities.

“Our outbound sales team plays a vital role of matching the right package of Spectrum services to the customer’s needs,” Tony Lewis, vice president of outbound residential sales at the Florence center. “We are looking for people with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career with our team in Florence as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services.”

Spectrum also offers health care benefits and a retirement plan.

Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

“I commend Spectrum for their continued commitment to expanding the workforce in Florence,” said Florence Mayor Diane Whalen. “This is great news for those seeking a rewarding career in the technology field.”

A virtual job fair is being held on Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates can apply online at Spectrum’s careers site, and recruiters will send them a link to register for the job fair.

Selected applicants may be asked to participate in an online assessment. To comply with social distancing, candidates moving forward in the hiring process undergo interviews via phone or live video, and the employee onboarding process is completed virtually.

Potential employees should have a high school diploma or equivalent, with previous sales experience preferred. Candidates may be asked to complete a drug test, education verification and criminal background check.

-Staff report