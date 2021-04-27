Tyson to Vaccinate Hundreds of Workers, Families at Campbell Co. Plant

Tyson Foods announced that it is planning to vaccinate hundreds of workers at its plants in Claryville, near Alexandria, and Amherst, Oh.

The company plans to distribute 750 COVID-19 vaccination doses to employees and their families. In association with Wild Health in conjunction with the University of Kentucky, 200 doses will be provided to eligible Tyson employees as well as members of their family and households at the Claryville plant.

Last week, Tyson Foods announced that on-site vaccination events will now include family members of employees as well as others living in their homes. Vaccinations for team members are voluntary, but highly encouraged, the company said.

“We are actively committed to ensuring the vaccine is accessible to our team members and their families,” said Brand Shaw, the plant manager in Amherst. “We’re focused on educating and encouraging our team members to be vaccinated and will continue to leverage both onsite events and our relationships with local health departments to continue making the vaccine easily accessible.”

More than 40,000 Tyson Foods employees have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at Tyson facilities or in nearby community facilities. In preparation for vaccinations, Tyson Foods has been providing expert resources and education about the vaccine to team members. This information is available in multiple languages and team members also have access to a hotline to ask questions. In addition to offering free, on-site vaccinations, the company is also compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

-Staff report