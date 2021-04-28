10 Rescued, 8 Injured in Florence Fire; Dozens Displaced

Ten people were rescued and eight were injured in an early morning fire at a Florence apartment community on Wednesday.

Media reports indicate upwards of a hundred people were displaced.

The Florence Fire Department first responded to the Champions Club apartments on the 6700 block of Parkland Place at around 1:20 a.m.

Firefighters learned that multiple people were trapped in the building as heavy fire and smoke emerged from the 36-unit building.

The fire department reported that people were seen jumping from upper floors and others trapped in the windows.

The building sustained extensive damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents with temporary housing.

The fire department reported that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

