Capital Investment Group Moves to One Highland in Fort Thomas

Bisbe Capital is moving its operations to a more than 2,200-sq. ft. space at the new One Highland development in the Fort Thomas business district, developer Greiwe announced.

Bisbe Capital, a Raymond James Financial Services affiliate currently located at 111 N. Fort Thomas Ave., has been a presence in Fort Thomas for 17 years and in business for more than two decades. Owner and president of the company Mike Bisbe says that when he recognized the need for a larger space, staying in the Fort Thomas city center was his priority because of the proximity of amenities and convenient accessibility for his clients.

“We were welcomed into the Fort Thomas community with open arms 17 years ago. Now I want to show my neighbors and clients that I’m committed and dedicated to them for years to come by investing in One Highland,” Bisbe said. “As the needs of Bisbe Capital grow, I’m encouraged that we have a permanent, well-appointed space at One Highland where we can do just that while better serving our clients.”

Greiwe Development has stated that the development is expect to be complete in the spring of 2022. Fort Thomas Coffee was the first tenant announced in August 2020.

Prospective homeowners can tour the residences at One Highland during Open Houses starting on Sunday, May 16, from 1-3 p.m. at Schone Design Studio and continuing every Sunday until its Grand Opening in 2022.

-Staff report