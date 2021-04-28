COVID-19: 747 New Cases in Ky.; 68 in NKY; Kenton Woman Dies

Kentucky reported 747 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 68 across five Northern Kentucky counties, more than half of which were in Boone Co.

A 73-year old Kenton Co. woman among the nine deaths reported statewide Wednesday.

There were 35 new cases in Boone, 19 in Kenton, 11 in Campbell Co., 2 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear reported that 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He has set a goal of having 2.5 million Kentuckians receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Wednesday that vaccines are now widely available around the region.

The state's positivity rate is 3.11%.

There are currently 434 people hospitalized including 119 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows local incidence rate, calculated by the average daily positive cases in a county per 100,000 people over the previous seven days