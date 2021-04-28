COVID-19 Vaccines Widely Available in Northern Kentucky, Health Dept. Says

COVID-19 vaccines are in great supply throughout Northern Kentucky at this time, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated, the Northern Kentucky Health Department announced Tuesday in its ask that everyone ages 16 or older to be vaccinated.

“The days of not being able to find an appointment slot at a vaccination provider have gone away,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health for the Northern Kentucky Health Department. “There are so many providers that have vaccines available including clinics that will take appointments or walk-ins, and all three types of vaccine are available in Northern Kentucky – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Getting vaccinated now will help us all have a great summer, doing more of what we like to do with family and friends.”

Currently, over 42% of Northern Kentuckians are either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is to have at least 70% of residents vaccinated to successfully defeat this virus, the health department said.

To find all the places where you can get vaccinated in Northern Kentucky, click here.

-Staff report