Covington Man Wanted After Walking Away from Louisville Halfway House

A Covington man is being sought after allegedly walking away from a halfway house in Jefferson County (Louisville).

Devin Mason, 29, is wanted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

He was serving a 20-year prison sentence for five different convictions on burglary and drug possession charges.

The Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office reported that Mason has family and associates in Covington, Independence, and Taylor Mill.

In 2012, The River City News reported that Mason had been arrested on a burglary charge that ultimately led to the discovery of marijuana grow operation in Covington.

Mason last lived on Alexandria Avenue in Covington.

He six-feet tall and weighs 203 pounds.

Anyone who spots Mason should call 911, the commonwealth's attorney's office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

