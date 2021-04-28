NKU Adds Louisville Native, Georgia State Transfer

Northern Kentucky women's basketball announced the addition of Louisville native and Georgia State transfer Joelle Johnson.

“Joelle is a phenomenal athlete who is going to bring strength and size to the perimeter,” said Head Coach Camryn Whitaker. “Her versatility to defend multiple positions and score in a variety of ways is something we look forward to adding to our team. We are so excited to have Joelle at NKU!”

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining.

She played 50 games across her first two seasons with the Panthers, averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest. The 5-foot-11 forward posted averages of 3.8 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game as a freshman and marks of 5.2 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She scored a career-high 17 points behind 7-for-8 shooting against Appalachian State on Jan. 23 this year.

Johnson played for Louisville Male where she was an all-state honorable mention, all-district team, and all-region player.

Male made the Sweet 16 in Johnson's senior year and she was selected to play in the Kentucky/Indiana all-star game.

In addition to Johnson, Northern Kentucky also welcomes the addition of Belmont transfer Whitney Hay and a freshman class that includes Kailee Davis, Paige Hodgson, Khamari Mitchell-Steen and Trinity Thompson for the 2021-22 season.

-Staff report

Photo via Georgia State Athletics