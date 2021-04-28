NKU Leaders Named to National Higher-Ed Leadership Cohort

Northern Kentucky University’s Dr. Gannon Tagher and Dr. Yaw Frimpong-Mansoh have been named to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) 2021 Emerging Leaders Program. AASCU is a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems.

Each year AASCU recognizes 35 campus leaders who are "championing student success and inclusive excellence at their institution." The development program is designed to strengthen participants’ leadership abilities and prepare them for greater responsibilities within their organization.

“Congratulations to both Dr. Tagher and Dr. Frimpong-Mansoh for being selected for this wonderful leadership opportunity,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya, who also serves on the AASCU Board of Directors. “The pandemic has had a significant impact on higher education, and we will continue to face a number of challenges as we move past this tumultuous year. Through this opportunity, Dr. Tagher and Dr. Frimpong-Mansoh will be better prepared to lead in uncertain times and to further advance NKU’s path to equitable student success.”

Dr. Tagher serves as interim assistant vice provost for Academic Advising and First-Year Experience at NKU. She has also received numerous accolades for her research and teaching innovations at NKU, including the recently published “Pediatric Nursing: A Case-Based Approach” that earned two national awards.

“It's an honor to be accepted for AASCU’s program. I'm excited to learn how all aspects of the NKU community play an integral role in creating a collaborative environment and facilitating change,” said Dr. Tagher. “My goal is to utilize this insightful experience and work with campus leaders to implement a reimagined support system for our first-year students.”

Dr. Yaw Frimpong-Mansoh is the acting chair and professor in NKU’s Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Philosophy. He is a well-renowned scholar for his research focusing on bioethics and healthcare ethics, particularly from an African perspective.

“I am humbled to receive this recognition. It affirms my conviction that NKU is an institution that nurtures professional growth,” said Dr. Frimpong-Mansoh. “As a member of the minority community, this recognition shows NKU's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.”

As part of the program, each leader is tasked with executing an on-campus initiative that has a positive impact on the campus community. Dr. Tagher’s project emphasizes a comprehensive peer mentoring program as part of NKU’s coordinated care model. Dr. Frimpong-Mansoh is exploring innovative strategies that build and retain a welcoming campus community for all individuals.

