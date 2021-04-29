Asphalt Resurfacing Project to Begin on Commonwealth Ave. Monday

An asphalt resurfacing project is set to begin on Monday on one of Erlanger's roads.

Commonwealth Avenue (KY 236) between Dixie Highway and Baker Street is the target of the resurfacing.

Drivers should watch for flaggers, equipment and lane closures during daytime hours, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said. Work is weather-dependent.

Traffic impacts will be minimal since it’s a new alignment, KYTC said,

-Staff report

Image via PDS