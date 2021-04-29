COVID-19: 796 New Cases in Ky.; 44 in NKY; Boone Co. Man Dies

Kentucky recorded 796 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 44 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

An 82-year old Boone Co. man was among the ten deaths reported statewide on Thursday.

An 87-year old Boone Co. man who died on November 8 was newly added to the COVID-19 death toll as part of an ongoing state audit of previous death certificates.

There were 16 new cases in Kenton Co., 12 in Boone Co., 9 in Campbell Co., 4 in Grant Co., and 3 in Pendleton Co.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor added that as of today, approximately 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge. More COVID-related social restrictions are expected to be lifted when that milestone is met.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” said Beshear. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”

Kentuckians can visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

The state's positivity rate is 3.12%.

There are 422 people hospitalized across the state including 97 in intensive care units and 45 on ventilators.

