Florence Fire Victims Given Gift Cards from Apartment Association

The nearly three dozen families displaced by a fire Tuesday morning at Champions Club apartments in Florence are receiving assistance from the Apartment Association Outreach (AAO), the nonprofit arm of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA).

Each family will receive a $50 gift card for Walmart and a $30 gift card for Home Depot.

"When families and individuals require emergency help and assistance, the AAO tries to be there in their time of need," said AAO Executive Vice President Mark K. Franks. "Losing your home through a devastating fire is when people are at their most vulnerable. The Apartment Association Outreach is honored to join others in helping the families that are suffering right now."

Ten people were rescued and eight injured during the fire, the Florence Fire Department reported.

AAO helps thousands of people across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky each year through emergency assistance, rental assistance, food donations, school supplies, scholarships and senior events, a news release said.

The Red Cross placed the impacted families in nearby hotels.

The Apartment Association Outreach also is working with members of GCNKAA to find mid-term housing for the displaced families to supplement help from the Red Cross until their homes have been repaired.

AAO works in partnership with 20 food panties and four social service partners:

FreeStore Foodbank

Churches Active in Northside (CAIN)

Jewish Family Service

Santa Maria Community Services

-Staff report

Photo via Florence Fire & EMS