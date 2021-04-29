Former State Rep. Arnold Simpson Receives Kenton Co. Pioneer Award

Former State Rep. Arnold Simpson received a 2020 Pioneer Award this week from the Kenton County fiscal court.

The Covington Democrat is one of five men to receive the award this year.

Simpson, who turned 69 this week, served as a state representative from 1994 to 2018, the first African-American to represent Northern Kentucky in the Statehouse.

He is a Covington native, a graduate of Holmes High School, Kentucky State University, and the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Simpson has been married to his wife, Jo Ann, since 1981.

Prior to being elected to the legislature, Simpson served as the city manager in Covington.

The Kenton County Pioneer Award honors living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity.

The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, reviewed the nominations, identified five deserving individuals, and forwarded their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court for consideration and approval.

The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients are Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson.

Past Pioneer Award recipients include Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Parker William, Ed Schroeder, Jim Claypool, Mary Hulefeld, Rick Hulefeld, and John Salyers.

-Staff report

Photo provided