NKY Chamber Presents Graydon with Community Award

Graydon is the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award, presented by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The law firm has been in the region for 150 years, founded in Cincinnati in 1871. It now has offices in Northern Kentucky and elsewhere.

The firm practices in practically all areas of law.

Earlier this month, NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper presented Graydon Managing Partner Jack Greiner with the Community Award at Graydon’s headquarters.

“Graydon has had an incredibly positive impact on our NKY business community for 150 years,” Cooper said. “What’s just as impressive is the firm’s commitment to service, innovation and the development of diversity and inclusion best practices. Graydon is a leader in the Northern Kentucky region, and we are honored to present the firm the NKY Community Award.”

-Staff report