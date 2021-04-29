Two NKY Schools to Receive Defibrillators

Two Northern Kentucky schools were among five across Greater Cincinnati named as winners of the Take Charge automated external defibrillator (AED) school program sponsored by the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati.

St. Joseph School in Crescent Springs and St. Cecilia School in Independence will receive some of the twenty Zoll AED units to be installed by Cintas Corporation, which provides first aid and safety supplies to workplaces.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to provide these schools with life-saving equipment and training,” said Terry Karageorges, president of the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati. “Thanks to the support from Anthem, Cintas and ZOLL, these local schools will have the tools and knowledge necessary to respond to a cardiac emergency.”

Public and private K-12 schools submitted nominations for Take Charge via the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati’s Facebook page from February 1 through March 31, 2020. Representatives from the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati selected the winning schools to receive the AED units, which will include pediatric and adult pads, wall-mounted cabinets, First Aid/CPR/AED training courses and AED demos.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere to anyone,” said Cara Beaumont, director of marketing for Cintas’s first aid & safety division. “We’re proud to provide these schools with AEDs and training that can help them be prepared to save the life of a student, staff member or guest.”

-Staff report