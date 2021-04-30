COVID-19: 723 New Cases in Ky.; 63 in NKY

Kentucky added 723 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 63 across five Northern Kentucky counties. Forty of the local cases were in Boone Co.

Kenton Co. added 18 new cases while there were 4 in Campbell Co., one in Grant Co., and none in Pendleton Co.

Since Monday, there have been 233 total cases across the five local counties, with more than of those, 119, occurring in Boone Co.

The state reported four deaths on Friday, though none were local.

The positivity rate is currently 3.22%.

There are currently 439 people hospitalized across the state including 101 in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators.

Roughly 1.76 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

-Staff report

Image shows the county-level incidence rate, a reflection of the average number of daily positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over seven days