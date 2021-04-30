New Cath Names New Cheer Coach

Newport Central Catholic announced that it has hired Christina Meadows as its new cheerleading coach.

Meadows has been acting secretary of the NCC Hilltoppers Alumni Drama Group since 2017, and also directed and coordinated the 2019 Summer Youth Drama Camp.

She will be a music and theatre teacher in the next school year.

Meadows was a varsity cheerleader at Fairview High School from 2006 to 2010 and a member of the Berea College cheerleading squad from 2010 to 2014, acting as squad captain her senior year.

Meadows says she is thrilled to start her coaching career at NCC.

“We are excited to announce that Christina will be our cheerleading coach & will also be employed by the school as a teacher,” said Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens.

-Staff report