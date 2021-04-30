Newport Seeks Input on Festival Park Improvements Through Online Survey

The City of Newport is seeking the public's input on the planned improvements to Festival Park.

Newport is planning a complete overhaul of Festival Park after receiving a $2.5 million federal grant from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) that will help with partial funding. The park is best known for hosting annual festivals, gatherings, and events that include Italianfest, Riverfest, The Great Inland Seafood Fest, Goettafest, and Oktoberfest.

The city has formed a planning committee to update the design for Festival Park and asks the public to provide input through SurveyMonkey.

"Hundreds of thousands of people visit and enjoy Festival Park every year," said Larisa Sims, Newport City Assistant Manager. "So why not ask people who enjoy the park what they think? Festival Park is a wonderful place to visit, but since we are planning to enhance it, we are open to ideas, thoughts and suggestions.

"This project is intended to enhance the riverfront space to provide for ongoing festivals, but also to create a more inviting space for residents and nearby employees to enjoy on a daily basis. The information from the survey will help inform our committee work and the ultimate design outcome.”

-Staff report

Photo: Italianfest in Newport in 2019 (RCN file)