NKU's Kailey Coffey Named to Prestigious Scholar Athlete Team

Northern Kentucky women's basketball player Kailey Coffey has been named to the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association Scholar Athlete Team.

“We are so proud of Kailey and how she has represented our university and women’s basketball team on and off the court,” said Camryn Whitaker, head coach of the Norse. “Her academic success is just the beginning of a successful future. I want to personally thank Kailey for her dedication and hard work in the classroom and on the basketball floor. She has a bright future in store.”

In order to be eligible for the honor, basketball players must maintain a minimum 3.20 GPA, been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials, participated in at least 50 percent of a team’s games, and must have reached junior academic standing.

Coffey is a double major in Chemistry and Biochemistry with a 4.0 GPA. In addition to spending nearly 90 hours shadowing two veterinarians, Coffey has accomplished 125 hours of organic chemistry research where she helped study a potential treatment of gout and permanent health issues caused by overactive inflammatory response due to injury.

The native of Russellville Ky. is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree and has been named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team for the past three seasons.

On the court, Coffey graduates as the sixth-most prolific rebounder in school history with 808 boards and started in 110 of 111 games played - tying for the seventh most by a Norse. She closed her career with 829 points.

Coffey has accepted an offer to attend Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

-Staff report

-Photo from NKU Norse Athletics