Holy Cross Graduate Drafted by NFL's Detroit Lions

Holy Cross High School graduate Derrick Barnes was drafted Saturday by the NFL's Detroit Lions in the fourth round and as the 113th pick overall in this year draft.

Barnes played college football at Purdue University of the Big Ten.

According to a web post by the Lions, the position of linebacker was one of Detroit's biggest needs heading into this year's draft. Barnes was a three-year starting linebacker at Purdue.

According to the Lions, "After playing primarily on the outside as an edge rusher as an underclassman, he moved off-ball as a senior and averaged nine tackles per game. He recorded 209 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons."

Barnes's high school alma mater in Covington congratulated him in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Barnes played for the Indians under head coach Bruce Kozerski, a former Cincinnati Bengal. Barnes graduated from Holy Cross in 2017.

In a web post, the Lions said, "The addition of Barnes gives the unit an infusion of speed, explosiveness, production, versatility and toughness as both a pass rusher and off-the-ball player."

"At the end of the day, you're a football player," Barnes said, according to the team. "Being versatile is huge in the NFL and I can bring that to the table. Playing defensive end was awesome. Playing linebacker was awesome. I'm just ready to take it to the NFL and do whatever the coach asks me to do. I'm just ready to get to work and come to Detroit and do what I've been doing so far and even better and I've excited about that."

-Staff report

Photo: Derrick Barnes at Holy Cross (RCN file/Brian Frey)