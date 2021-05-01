Two NKY Students Honored for State Radon Posters

Every year the Kentucky Radon Program hosts a Radon Poster Contest in order to educate on the dangers of the colorless, odorless gas known as Radon and the importance of testing your home.

The program is administered by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services.

In this year's contest, 9-year old Eli, a student at Kelly Elementary School in Burlington won first place while 13-year old Anthony, a student at Blessed Sacrament School in Ft. Mitchell won second place.

13-year old Elizabeth, a student at Breckinridge Middle School in Breckinridge Co. was third.

For more information on the program, visit https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/dphps/emb/Pages/radon.aspx.

-Staff report