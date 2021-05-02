Boone County Presents Parks Plan

A county parks plan was presented to the Boone County fiscal court this week, an update to one presented several years ago.

Much of the presentation was worked on prior to the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption of day-to-day activities.

The report included information gained form six open houses, attended by roughly 200 people. A questionnaire was also sent to residents.

Boone County ahs 21 parks comprising 1,800 acres, and the county's goal is to have a park within a 10-minute walk or drive for most people.

According to the feedback received, most people want fitness and wellness activities, concerns and performances, and active adult programs for those aged 55 and older.

Walking and hiking trails also figured prominently in the feedback along with more natural areas and nature parks, and playgrounds.

Access to water, such as fishing ponds and creeks were also important to residents who offered feedback, along with newer and cleaner restrooms and security lighting.

Park planners would also consider an archery range or a gun range.

Splash pads and pickleball courts were also suggested, as was an expansion of the dog park in England Idlewild Park.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said the court would schedule a time to discuss the plan at an upcoming caucus meeting.

Meanwhile, the fiscal court approved the execution of a local development area agreement relating to the establishment and implementation of a local development area tax increment financing district (TIF) in the area known as Marydale, which was annexed into the City of Florence for development.

An ordinance related to the I-275/Graves Road interchange study was also adopted.

The fiscal court approved a zoning map amendment for Zimmer Motors at 1050 Burlington Pike, changing the zoning from public facilities to commercial services at the three-acre site.

Golf carts on designated streets in the Rivers Pointe development were also approved.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor