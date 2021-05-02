COVID-19: 1,018 Cases in Ky., 81 in NKY Over the Weekend

Kentucky added 1,018 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 646 on Saturday and 368 on Sunday.

Across five Northern Kentucky counties, there were 81 new cases over that two-day period, most of which were in Boone Co., where 52 new cases were counted.

Kenton County saw 15 new cases while there were 8 in Campbell Co., 5 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

The weekend brought 12 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19.

There are currently 416 people hospitalized across the state, including 106 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is 3.43% as of Sunday.

Governor Andy Beshear reported that at least 1,768,443 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

-Staff report

Image shows the local incidence rate, calculated by the average daily number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period