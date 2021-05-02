Liquor Store Sets Sights on Park Hills Location

A site along Dixie Highway in Park Hills which long operated as a motel and is now used as a U-Haul and storage service, could see the structure upon razed and a liquor store in its place.

Mike Duncan, an attorney representing the Patel brothers, who operate thirteen local liquor stores in the area, presented the plan to Park Hills city council this week.

The Patel brothers are looking for another opportunity to expand and zeroed in on 1430 Dixie Highway. They operate in Latonia under the formal name of HNKB Property Management and the business name Good Spirits Wine & Tobacco, a business name used for some of its other local operations.

The site in Park Hills is zoned as highway commercial and does not permit liquor stores.

However, the city's neighborhood commercial zone does allow it, and the area across the street has that zoning designation.

The prospective owners would like to demolish the existing structure and build a new store.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor saw the work done on a Latonia location operated by the company and asked whether the Park Hills site would include greenery, like trees and plants, as Latonia does.

The Patels said that they would make the property attractive as they take pride in their stores.

Council members ultimately asked for more information about the project, seeking data on crime and loitering, traffic, and potential signage. Council members asked for a specific plan to be presented, and if it is deemed desirable, the process for a hearing before the Kenton County Planning Commission could begin.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt asked for the additional information to brought for the next council meeting in May.

Meanwhile, the city's tree board budget is currently $6,000, though it will be increased by $2,000 in the next fiscal year.

Councilwoman Spoor explained that the tree board hopes to increase the number of trees in the city, particularly after losing so many to the emerald ash bore.

As for the city's overall budget, most items are set to be presented for consideration except for one: a contract with the City of Ft. Wright to continue providing EMS service. Negotiations are ongoing, Zembrodt said, noting that Ft. Wright is seeking an increase in payment.

Park Hills can only afford $90,000 per year, she said.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Image via Kenton Co. PVA