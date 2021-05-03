COVID-19: Vaccine Dashboard Shows County Level Data; 35 New Local Cases

A new county-level COVID-19 vaccination website was launched in Kentucky on Monday afternoon.

The data available for the public to view shows the overall percentage of a county's population to have received a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as breakdowns by age group.

As of Monday, Campbell County has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated at 44.3%, or 40,871 people.

Boone County is at 43.29%, or 55,890 people.

Kenton County is at 42.11%, or 69,357 people.

The percentages are lower in the more rural counties of Grant and Pendleton.

Grant is at 30.28%, or 7,545 people while Pendleton is at 28.75%, or 4,175 people.

The full vaccination dashboard can be viewed here.

Meanwhile, statewide, 1,833,652 have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 41% of the state population.

Governor Andy Beshear said that starting Monday, the state will transition to the federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting system.

“We’re also going to start showing on our daily report the top five counties with the highest vaccination rates, as well as our bottom five counties by vaccination rate,” said Beshear. “To our top five counties: Good job. Keep it up. There is still so much more to do. To our bottom five counties: Let’s work even harder because we want everybody to be protected.”

Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that the state is doing well compared to others as it relates to vaccination rates.

“Kentucky is performing very well on COVID-19 vaccinations relative to states in our region and the nation overall,” said Dr. Stack. “We’re outperforming every state south of us, from Texas to Florida. And, we are still outperforming five of our seven border states. But we can’t slow down. As countries like India and Brazil languish with thousands of deaths daily and collapsing health systems, it’s important that we not get complacent and that more people continue to make the choice to get vaccinated.”

The state added 313 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 35 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 24 in Boone, 8 in Kenton, 2 in Grant, and one in Campbell. Pendleton had no cases reported on Monday.

There were five new COVID-related deaths statewide on Monday, though none were local. However, as part of the ongoing audit of previous death certificates, a 70-year old Boone Co. man who died on January 5 was added to the COVID fatalities.

The state's positivity rate is 3.45%.

There are 414 people currently hospitalized across the state including 102 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher