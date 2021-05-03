Covington to Buy Scott Blvd. Land for "Future Government Use"

The City of Covington will explore a possible purchase of two vacant parcels of land on the 600 block of Scott Blvd.

The land is currently owned by the Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation and was slated to be part of the school's downtown Covington urban campus, an expansive plan unveiled in 2011 that never fully materialized.

In the original plan, a Science and Allied Health building was to be constructed on the site.

Now, it appears that like multiple other buildings part of Gateway's urban campus plan, it will be sold off and put to other use.

The proposed purchase price is $550,000.

Tuesday night's agenda for the Covington city commission caucus meeting indicates that the land would be used for "future government use".

It is unclear what that might mean, but more information may be revealed in the Tuesday night meeting.

The property, at 620 and 622 Scott, is currently an empty grassy field between the Northern Kentucky Emergency Shelter and a Lee's Chicken location.

The city most recently purchased from Gateway two buildings on Madison Avenue, the former YMCA building and another that was used by Gateway as a student bookstore. Those buildings were in turn sold to a private developer, part of the Hotel Covington project.

Additionally on Tuesday, an update on the first phase of Riverfront Commons is expected, along with the results of a city urban forestry survey.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: 620 and 622 Scott Blvd. (RCN)