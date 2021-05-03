New Riverfront Apartment Community to Celebrate with River Days in Dayton

A celebration is planned to showcase the new Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour in Dayton.

River Days Festival is planned for Saturday, May 8 from noon to 4 p.m. just off of Sixth Avenue (KY 8). In addition to tours and learning more about the Gateway Flats, visitors will see food trucks, a mint julep bar, live entertainment by Floyd and the Walkman, corn hole, face painting and the hiking, biking, and walking trails along Dayton’s riverfront.

Gateway Flats is among the newer housing developments along the Campbell County city's riverfront, just a mile and a half walk away from downtown Cincinnati, and connected to a trail loop that is part of Riverfront Commons, the 11-mile walking and bike trail along the Ohio River. The community also has a marina, boating rental club, riverfront restaurants, and Queen City Riverboats transportation and events.

There are 76 lofts in the project, developed by Manhattan Development Group (MDG), which is led by Miles Scully and development partner Brendan Sullivan, a Dayton, resident.

“Gateway Flats is a great new addition to our growing residential community in the City of Dayton,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “Our amazing views, our convenience to downtown Cincinnati, and Dayton’s own thriving culinary, music, and arts scene is attracting many new residents, including those living both in developments like Gateway Flats at Manhattan Harbour and our historic housing stock. All these amenities are walkable venues from the front doors of these homes.”

“There isn’t another brand new waterfront community in the country that matches this mile of riverfront,” Scully said.

The land has been raised by more than 30 feet above the prior flood zone.

“It is a one-of-a-kind of development that reimagines the riverfront,” Scully said.

“River Days is an opportunity for people to really experience the vibrancy, beauty, luxury, and amenities of the Gateway Flats and Manhattan Harbour and the transformation of the Dayton riverfront,” Sullivan said. “You really have to see to see it to believe it. And River Days is a great way to do that while spending an afternoon on the river with some great food, drinks, live music, hiking, biking and more.”

While at River Days, visitors and potential residents can tour the units of the Gateway Flats.

Among the amenities:

riverfront views

balconies

kitchens that include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances

24-hour fitness studio.

onsite management.

barbecue grills on a rooftop deck

coffee café

business center.

cable and Wi-Fi included

valet trash pickup, maid service, bike rental, valet laundry, dog-walking service, and grocery delivery

rents from $1,275 to $2,100 a month.

MDG will also begin work this month on Boulevard Flats and River Haus, waterfront condos and homes, to be constructed in three phases with prices starting at $400,000.

-Staff report

Photo: Gateway Flats (RCN file)