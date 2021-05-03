Tri-ED Recognized as One of the Top Economic Organizations in Country

Site Selection magazine announced on Monday that both REDI Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED are among the top economic development organizations in the country. The publication released its winners of the Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development, which is awarded to the top local and regional U.S. economic development groups based on their success in attracting job creation and capital investment projects to their respective region in the previous year. Each year, the award is given to 20 regional economic development groups representing the top-performing organizations based on cumulative and per capita data.

“A global pandemic did not stop Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati from having a strong 2020 with new company locations and expansions creating new career opportunities for residents in the region,” said Lee Crume, President & CEO of NKY Tri-ED. “We’re proud to lead growth in the Cincinnati region working with our partner REDI Cincinnati. Thank you to Site Selection for this recognition.”

Site Selection magazine’s methodology is based on an index of data from global economic data sources including the magazine’s proprietary Conway Projects Database, which tracks private-sector facility projects worldwide.

Site Selection also released its Prosperity Cup rankings, which recognizes state-level economic development success based on project activity. All three states in the Cincinnati region were featured, with Ohio ranked fourth and Indiana and Kentucky both tied at fifth.

Consistent with the Cincinnati region’s performance, in March of this year, the region was named the number nine U.S. metro - population exceeds 1 million residents - for investment, earning a Governor’s Cup Award, which tracks the number of new and expanded facilities in each state and region. Additionally, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana each made appearances on the list of top 10 states for investment. The Greater Cincinnati region was also recognized as the top city in the country for new college grads, the third consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

-Staff report