Tuba Baking Co. Moving to Dayton, Will Offer Large Biergarten

Tuba Baking Company is moving from its downtown Covington location to a new spot in Dayton.

It will also be adjusting its name.

Owner Drew Rath announced on the company's Facebook page that the business, known for its pretzels and other popular dishes, would relocate to 517 Sixth Avenue in Dayton, where it will offer a large biergarten.

It will be known as Tuba Brezelgarten.

"Covington has been incredibly good to us, and we have loved every second of being a part of this community," the post said. "But Tuba needed to grow and we had to offer a large Biergarten, ample parking, and be able to afford it as a small family owned and operated business."

Tuba Baking Co. opened at 212 West Pike Street in 2019.

"Working with the city of Dayton has been fantastic, and we are really excited to get this concept moving! We will start by getting our wholesale part of the business up and running first and hoping to knock out the majority of the outdoor areas in the next month or two," the post said.

Tuba Brezelgarten seeks to open in Dayton by late summer offering a German-focused bar with imported ciders, beers, wines, liquors, and cocktails.

"We’re building a wood fired oven to bake our Flammkuchen the authentic way along with some of our breads," the post said. "We will have a lot of your favorites from our menu and with the addition of more storage and more equipment we will be able to execute a lot of items we’ve been dying to serve. We’ve been very fortunate to make it through this pandemic and want to create an experience for everyone to enjoy and escape to."

The business plans to launch a crowdfunding effort soon so that the community can help cover the costs in renovating the Dayton building.

"Every dollar helps," the post said.

The business said that it plans "a few goodbye carry-out Saturdays" in Covington before moving.

