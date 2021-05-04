COVID-19: 2 Local Deaths; 776 New Cases in Ky.; 35 in NKY

Two people from Northern Kentucky were among the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state on Tuesday.

They were a 79-year old woman from Boone Co. and an 81-year old man from Kenton Co.

Kentucky counted 776 new positive COVID-19 cases statewide including 35 in five Northern Kentucky counties: 12 in Boone, 11 in Kenton, 6 in Campbell, and 3 each in Grant and Pendleton.

Meanwhile, the state now has 1,835,176 residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

The state's positivity rate is 3.47%.

There are currently 434 people hospitalized statewide including 102 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.

Image shows the local county "incidence rate", which is calculated by the average number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over seven days