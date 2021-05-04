Ky. Symphony to Raffle Off Pappy Van Winkle, Other Rare Bourbons

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra launched is launching a raffle to fund its summer concerts at Devou Park in Covington and Tower Park in Fort Thomas, planned for July through September.

The rare bourbon raffle is scheduled for May 8.

The Party Source in Bellevue donated a six-bottle set of 2020 Pappy Van Winkle and 40 hard-to-find bourbons for the fundraiser.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the KSO was forced two years in a row to cancel its annual gala event that typically funds its concerts and education events.

Tickets are $100 per chance.

One winner will be drawn on Saturday night May 8 at 9 p.m. in a live Facebook event. The winner will receive the Pappy Van Winkle bottle.

A second raffle will be drawn with 40 bourbons and 40 winners.

The rare bourbons include Old Forester Presidential Choice, Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish, O.K.I. Single Barrel, J.Mattingly 1845 and 36 more bourbons. Tickets for this raffle are $25 per chance. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon and the winning ticket will be attached to that bottle.

Buy tickets at kyso.org/event/raffle/.

Winners will be notified by email along with convenient arrangements to pick up the bourbon in-person or via a representative with proper ID.

-Staff report