NKY Organizations Among Those Receiving Summertime Kids Grants

Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) awarded $189,500 in Summertime Kids grants to 169 regional nonprofit organizations this year, including some in Northern Kentucky. The complete list of recipients can be viewed here.

Each organization received a grant of up to $1,000 to help fund enriching, fun programs for youth to promote learning during the summer months.

In total, the grants funded 192 programs. GCF invited each organization to submit up to two applications for either two different programs or the same program in different locations.

The funding is for programs taking place between June 1 and Sept. 4.

Summertime Kids programming is intended to introduce children to new experiences and help reduce summer learning loss, particularly for youth with the greatest need and students affected by the pandemic’s impact on school and other education programs.

“With the pandemic, many summer programs were canceled in 2020 and children have gone through a year of virtual learning,” said Rosie Polter, GCF program officer. “Summer programming this year will provide a much-needed creative outlet for kids to get outside and connect with one another again in a safe environment."

-Staff report