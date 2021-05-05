Alexandria Native Dies in Fall at Red River Gorge

A University of Kentucky medical student died in an apparent fall at Red River Gorge on Monday.

She was later identified as Gabriella Smith, 24, of Alexandria, according to the Herald-Leader, citing UK.

Powell County Search and Rescue said that it was notified of Smith's disappearance after she had gone hiking in the gorge and did not return home.

Rescuers were able to ping Smith's phone and watch to gain GPS coordinates.

She was found dead at the bottom of a 150-ft. cliff.

WKYT reported Tuesday that Powell County Search and Rescue had performed three rescuers of hikers who fell over the past week.

-Staff report

Photo via Wiki Commons is a general shot of Red River Gorge and does not indicate where Smith died