Candy-Maker Seeks to Add 20+ Workers at Erlanger Plant

The company behind popular candies, Mentos, Airheads, and others, is looking to add more than 20 employees in manufacturing and warehouse positions.

Perfetti Van Melle plans to make on-the-spot job offers to qualified applicants at its Erlanger plant.

A job fair is planned for Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Receptions Events Center (1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger).

COVID safety protocols will be in place.

The company said that it offers competitive pay and benefits that include medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, a 401K plan among the top 1% of plans in the U.S., career development, and a monthly candy allotment.

