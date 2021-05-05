COVID-19: 710 New Cases in Ky., 41 in NKY

Kentucky counted 710 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 41 across five Northern Kentucky counties: 17 in Boone, 15 in Kenton, 5 in Campbell, 3 in Grant, and 1 in Pendleton.

There were 10 COVID-related deaths reported statewide on Wednesday. None were local.

The state's positivity rate is at 3.57%.

Governor Andy Beshear reported that 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

There are currently 420 people hospitalized statewide including 111 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.

-Staff report