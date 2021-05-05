Ground Breaks on New Apartments Coming to Boone County

BRG Apartments broke ground Wednesday morning on Parkway Trails, which will feature 240 one- and two-bedroom apartments in Boone County.

BRG leaders were joined by Boone County officials and representatives from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the groundbreaking at the northeast corner of Areo Parkway and Rt. 18.

“It is great to have a diversity of housing available to potential and current Boone County residents," said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. "This tremendous project is another example of the growth we are experiencing in Boone County.”

The apartments are near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, interstate highways, golf courses, recreation, public schools, dog parks and waking, hiking and biking trails.

Monthly rents will start at $950 with pre-leasing beginning in the fall and move-ins scheduled for early 2022.

"Parkway Trails fills a need in the marketplace for attainable, well-built, quality housing that features great amenities at a reasonable price," said BRG Apartments Chief Operating Officer Don Brunner. "We appreciate the support we have received from the Boone County Fiscal Court and we are honored to be part of this growing and wonderful community."

Parkway Trails' amenities include:

plank flooring and modern finishes

swimming pool

fitness center

cyber cafe

clubhouse

outside exercise equipment

bike trail

"As Northern Kentucky continues to grow through economic development opportunities across region, Parkway Trails is the kind of attractive residential development that is critical to providing the attainable housing needed for our booming workforce," said Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Brent Cooper.

BRG Apartments is based in Cincinnati and owns and manages apartment communities in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, Lexington, Georgetown and southern Indiana.

The company has grown through purchasing existing apartment communities.

Parkway Trails is the first community that BRG built from the ground up.

"This is a great location with tremendous exposure," Brunner said. "The Northern Kentucky market is booming. And we wanted to be a part of it by providing good, quality attainable housing for the market."

Brunner said that the company is scouting other potential development sites in Boone County.

"We are looking at additional land in Boone County right now," he said. "We hope this is the first of many new developments for us here and in the tri-state area."

-Staff report