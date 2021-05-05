NKY Chamber Announces its 2022 Youth Leadership Class

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 46 high school juniors selected for the 2022 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class. The students, who come from 35 high schools across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, are rising juniors and leaders within their communities.

During the eight-month program, the students will collaborate with local business and civic leaders to identify, develop, refine and practice their leadership skills in an effort to become catalysts for change. Each month, the students will be presented with new challenges and opportunities for intellectual, creative, social and personal growth.

Topics explored through the program include arts and culture, criminal justice, local government and economic development, and health. Sessions expose students to potential careers, leadership opportunities, and developments in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum 3.0 GPA, a demonstration of leadership potential, and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

“We are thrilled to welcome our next class of future leaders in our region to the RYL Class of 2022,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “This program will give our student participants the resources to prepare them to have a positive impact on our communities for years to come. Leadership exists at all levels and in all types of organizations, and these students will be exposed to the countless ways they can make a difference.”

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2021

Quinn Bailey, Turpin High School

Monae Baldwin, Holmes High School

Anyla Barker, Mount Notre Dame High School

Evan Barker, Villa Madonna Academy

Allison Belton, Notre Dame Academy

Grace Borton, Oak Hills High School

Brady Boyer, Covington Latin School

Jordan Brooks, Campbell County High School

Rory Brunner, Madeira High School

Darah Chandler, Beechwood High School

Emma Cooper, Highlands High School

Ryann Crowley, Campbell County High School

JT Drummey, Walton Verona High School

Hailey Fullenkamp, Notre Dame Academy

Molly Gruber, St. Ursula Academy

Lucy Guenther, Seton High High School

Meredith Hall, Larry A. Ryle High School

Anna Harrington, Simon Kenton High School

Alex Harris, Mariemont High School

Katie Hendrix, Conner High School

Mollie Hopper, Ignite Institute

Maya Hunt, Holy Cross High School

Sean Ihrig, St. Henry District High School

Luke Isgrig, Madeira High School

Danyel Jones, Randall K. Cooper High School

Rimel Kamran, The Summit Country Day School

Will Karwisch, Anderson High School

Joseph Kayne, Indian Hill High School

Paul Kreinbrink, Dixie Heights High School

Evelyn Kuhns, Covington Latin School

Max Lawrie, Covington Catholic High School

Leah Lykins, Holmes High School

Kaitlyn Marshall, Lloyd Memorial High School

Bella Montalvo, Calvary Christian School

Cameron Myers, Highlands High School

Anna Odola, Winton Woods High School

Pranav Rastogi, Indian Hill High School

Grant Reece, Conner High School

Devin Roeding-Macke, Beechwood High School

Isaiah Roman, La Salle High School

Aly Smith, Newport Central Catholic High School

Samantha Taylor, Sycamore High School

Maddie Timm, Villa Madonna Academy

Maria Valenia-Guerrero, Winton Woods High School

Charlotte Webster, Boone County High School

Grace Whelan, Bishop Brossart High School

-Staff report

Photo provided