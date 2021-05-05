Thomas More Bowler Finishes in Top 16 Nationally

A Thomas More University bowler finished in the top sixteen nationally.

Jake Toelke, a first-year student and graduate of LaSalle High School from Colerain Township, Oh., fell in the second round of match play on Tuesday in the USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championship at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming, Michigan/

In the three-game second round match, Toelke fell 630-579 to Bowling Green State University’s Steven Kocher.

Toelke won two of the three matches but fell by the total pins.

He finished as USBC Top-16 finisher nationally.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics