Kenton Prosecutor, Covington Officer Named to AG's Search Warrant Task Force

A Northern Kentucky prosecutor and police officer were named Thursday as members of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's new search warrant task force.

Cameron announced plans for such a task force eight months ago, prompted by the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, during the execution of a no-knock warrant. The death of the black woman triggered widespread protests, particularly in Louisville, coupled with other high-profile police killings of black people like George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders and Covington Police Lt. Bryan Bogard were named to the task force, which is made up of representatives of groups involved with or impacted by the search warrant process.

The representatives include members of the judiciary, legislators, law enforcement, prosecutors, the public advocate, local officials, a representative of the NAACP, and citizen members.

Sanders represents the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association while Bogard represents the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police.

Cameron formed the task force by executive order and charged the group with reviewing the search warrant process in Kentucky. The task force will develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants in the Commonwealth with the goal of establishing Kentucky’s search warrant process as a national model, a news release said.

“I appreciate the men and women who have agreed to join the task force and give their time and knowledge in service to the Commonwealth,” said Cameron. “My hope is that the group’s review of our search warrant process will improve public safety by ensuring that Kentucky utilizes best practices when securing and executing search warrants.”

The following individuals will serve on the Attorney General’s Task Force:

Denise Bentley, Former Democrat Louisville Metro Councilwoman, Legislative Assistant to Metro Council District 5, representing citizens at-large

Lieutenant Bryan Bogard, Covington Police Department, representing the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police

Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner, Kentucky State Police

Judge Foster Cotthoff, District Court Judge, 3rd Judicial District, Christian County, representing the Kentucky Court of Justice

Judge Charles Cunningham, Circuit Court Judge, 30th Judicial Circuit, Jefferson County, representing the Kentucky Court of Justice

Jeff Gregory, Mayor, City of Elizabethtown, representing the Kentucky League of Cities

Nicolai Jilek, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training

Representative Ed Massey, Chair, House Judiciary Committee

Ramon McGee, Attorney, The Law Office of Ramon McGee, representing the Kentucky Conference of the NAACP

Chief Joe Monroe, University of Kentucky Police Department, representing the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police

David L. Nicholson, Circuit Court Clerk, Jefferson County, representing the Kentucky Association of Counties

Damon Preston, Public Advocate

Joseph Ross, County Attorney, Logan County, representing the Kentucky County Attorneys Association

Rob Sanders, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 16th Judicial Circuit, representing the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association

Sheriff Walt Sholar, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, representing the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association

Detective Elizabeth Thomas, Lexington Police Department, representing the Kentucky Narcotics Officers Association

Senator Whitney Westerfield, Chair, Senate Judiciary Committee

George Wright, Professor, Senior Adviser to the President, and Vice President for Institutional Diversity, University of Kentucky, representing citizens at-large

The task force will announce the date of its first meeting in the coming days, a news release said.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Attorney General Daniel Cameron (provided)