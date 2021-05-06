Ludlow Mother Indicted on Manslaughter Charge in Death of 2-Year Old

A Ludlow mother was indicted this week after her 2-year old son died from an overdose.

Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, faces a murder charge after young Jaxson Vogt died after consuming fentanyl.

The Kenton County Grand Jury also indicted Baker on felony charges of importing fentanyl and two counts of first degree trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl).

The murder charge carries a possible punishment of 20 to 50 years or life in prison.

The other charges each carry a possible sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison.

Baker was arrested on March 18 after Ludlow Police and Fire Departments responded to her home on Stokesay Avenue. Jaxson Vogt was found not breathing. First responders found a baggie of fentanyl in Baker's purse and also scattered about a bedroom where Baker said that she had been napping with her son.

Ludlow Police also said that Baker provided fentanyl to two individuals in Ludlow after purchasing it in Cincinnati using funds from her federal stimulus check, distributed to many Americans to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned in Kenton County Circuit Court on May 17.

"Addicts need to be sure their children are safe, whether that means keeping narcotics out of reach, or giving their children to someone who can raise them in a safe, drug-free environment," said Kenton Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders. "Addiction is no excuse for putting a child's life in danger!"

-Staff report