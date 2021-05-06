NKU Announces Details, Speakers for Upcoming Commencement Ceremonies

Northern Kentucky University will celebrate more than 5,000 graduates with five in-person ceremonies, the first such commencement events since December 2019.

The five events are scheduled for May 7-9 at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

The schedule:

Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. | Chase College of Law

Number of graduates: 233

Speakers: The Honorable Justice Michelle Keller (’90) and the Honorable Justice Robert Conley (‘84), with the Supreme Court of Kentucky

Student Speaker: Brendan Sullivan, Class of 2021 valedictorian

Salmon P. Chase Award Recipients: Megan Smiddie (2020), Holly McCabe (2021)

Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. | College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education

Number of graduates: 630

Speaker: Andrá Ward (’86), NKU Board of Regents’ Chair

Honorary Degree Recipients:

Student Speaker: Hannah Burns, representing the College of Education

Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m. | Haile/US Bank College of Business, College of Informatics

Number of graduates: 514

Speaker: Normand Desmarais, NKU Board of Regents’ Vice Chair

Student Speaker: Nicholas Elleman, representing the College of Informatics

Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m. | College of Health and Human Services

Number of graduates: 579

Speaker: Normand Desmarais, NKU Board of Regents’ Vice Chair

Student Speaker: Amanda Woll, representing the College of Health and Human Services

Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m. | 2020 Graduates from All Colleges

Number of graduates: 3,275

Speaker: Andrá Ward (’86), NKU Board of Regents’ Chair

Student Speaker: Hannah Edelen, Former Student Body President

Due to state capacity regulations, all guests, including children, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the venue. Parking is free of charge in all surface lots and garages, and doors will open one hour prior to each ceremony.

NKU will live stream each ceremony for graduates or guests who are not able to attend in person. Videos of the ceremonies will also be available for on-demand viewing on NKU’s YouTube channel.

NKU’s Commencement webpage has more details on the ceremonies.

-Staff report