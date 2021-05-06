Swinging at the Bell Concert Series Returns to Newport

The summer concert series at Newport's World Peace Bell returns next week.

Swinging at the Bell opens Wednesday, May 12 with the Pete Wagner Band and Nancy James.

Showtime is 7 p.m.

The annual series is free and sponsored by Southbank Partners.

Guests will need to bring their own chair or seating.

Southbank Partners asks that guests maintain social distancing and practice COVID-19 safety guidelines.



“We are thrilled to bring back the ever-popular Swinging at the Bell concert series this summer,” said incoming president of Southbank Partners, Will Weber.

The concerts end at 9 p.m. At the end of each concert, Southbank Partners will ring the World Peace Bell for guests.

The following is the schedule of the concerts:

May 12 – Pete Wagner Band with Nancy James

June 9 – Revolver

July 14 – Pete Wagner Band with Nancy James

July 28 – Sound Body Jazz Orchestra

August 11 – Revolver

August 25 – Jump & Jive Show Band

Additional dates may be added later in the summer.

-Staff report